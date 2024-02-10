CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Trading Up 1.7 %

CVV opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.33 million, a PE ratio of -94.80 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.36. CVD Equipment has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $15.82.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of CVD Equipment

In other CVD Equipment news, major shareholder Andrew Africk bought 85,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.51 per share, with a total value of $472,961.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 918,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,061,618.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 10,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

About CVD Equipment

(Get Free Report)

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The company offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications; and ultra-high purity gas and chemical delivery control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, aerospace, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.