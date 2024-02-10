CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,031 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 20,237 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Weik Capital Management raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 0.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.32. 9,000,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,668,226. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $90.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.04. The stock has a market cap of $96.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.50.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

