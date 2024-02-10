Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Free Report) were down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.34 and last traded at $4.52. Approximately 1,726 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 2,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.38.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Company Profile

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações develops, constructs, and sells residential properties in Brazil. It is also involved in the provision of construction management and technical consultancy services related to real estate. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

