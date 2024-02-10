D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires Shares of 47,840 Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.09% of Modine Manufacturing at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOD. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 966.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MOD opened at $73.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.93. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $73.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $561.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.84 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley upped their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Insider Transactions at Modine Manufacturing

In other news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $339,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,926,795.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $339,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,926,795.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $3,017,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,791,580.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,456,856 over the last ninety days. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

See Also

