D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,940 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $20.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.28. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $18.38 and a twelve month high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

