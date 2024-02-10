D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 50,349 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 97,005.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,447,000 after purchasing an additional 15,827,472 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 5,060.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,731,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620,786 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 295.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,454,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $102,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth $61,088,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $15.30 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $28.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.68.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 19.03% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. TheStreet cut shares of V.F. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Williams Trading reissued a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

