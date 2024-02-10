D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.02 Million Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $912.60.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock opened at $949.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $771.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $685.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $374.70 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $954.32.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.99%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

