D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.35 Million Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 45.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,731 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 18,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLT stock opened at $93.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.96. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $109.10.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3101 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.