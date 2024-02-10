D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 151,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $403,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 241.7% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 135,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,328,000 after buying an additional 95,708 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

NYSE EMN opened at $82.34 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $68.89 and a 52 week high of $91.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.87.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Stories

