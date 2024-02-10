D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,129 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

Marriott International stock opened at $247.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.64. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.56 and a 12 month high of $250.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.13.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Marriott International from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

