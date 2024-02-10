Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Acquired by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 167.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at $36,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Datadog by 79.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG opened at $134.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1,124.16, a P/E/G ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $137.93.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $547.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.30 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $991,111.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,141,500.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $991,111.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,141,500.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $1,083,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,243,064.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 845,304 shares of company stock valued at $101,237,869 in the last quarter. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DDOG. Raymond James raised their price target on Datadog from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.03.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Datadog

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.