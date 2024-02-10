Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Deckers Outdoor worth $8,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DECK. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 23.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,565 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,594,000 after acquiring an additional 10,764 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,727,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 253.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 34,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,633,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.3% in the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 5,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $845.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $726.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $614.08. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $395.90 and a 52 week high of $903.70. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DECK. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $850.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $846.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DECK

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.