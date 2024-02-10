DeepOnion (ONION) Price Reaches $0.0383 on Exchanges

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 10th. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0383 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $8.73 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 10% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.45 or 0.00115220 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00034425 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00021275 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007531 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000095 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 52% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.