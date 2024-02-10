Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.16

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.16 and last traded at $25.16, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.

Demant A/S Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day moving average of $20.82.

About Demant A/S

Demant A/S operates as a hearing healthcare and audio technology company in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is involved in the manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, and diagnostic products and services.

