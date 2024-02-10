Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.29

Shares of Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.29 and last traded at $27.29, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.29.

Derwent London Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.51.

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion as at 30 June 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

