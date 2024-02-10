Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.500-0.540 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $547.0 million-$553.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $572.5 million. Digital Turbine also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.50-0.54 EPS.

Digital Turbine Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APPS traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,103,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,471. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.59. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $14.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 34.53% and a positive return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $143.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on APPS. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Digital Turbine from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Turbine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Turbine

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,652,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,141,000 after buying an additional 346,489 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Digital Turbine by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,649,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,461,000 after purchasing an additional 843,856 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Digital Turbine by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,675,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,110,000 after purchasing an additional 195,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Digital Turbine by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,857,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,239,000 after purchasing an additional 89,736 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

