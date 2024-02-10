Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Craig Hallum

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 155.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Turbine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

Shares of APPS opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $396.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.98, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.69. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $14.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.59.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $143.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.00 million. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 34.53% and a positive return on equity of 4.27%. Analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 1.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 1.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 0.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 142,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

