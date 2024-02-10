Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Acquired by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,595 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $15,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFCF stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $41.95. The company had a trading volume of 844,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,994. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.24. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.48 and a twelve month high of $43.05.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

