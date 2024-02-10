Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.39

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.39 and last traded at $32.39, with a volume of 1301 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.33.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.06 and its 200-day moving average is $29.38.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 205.4% during the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the second quarter worth $72,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 256.0% in the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

