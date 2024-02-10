discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Receives “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DSCV. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on discoverIE Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 925 ($11.60) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($12.91) price target on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Shares of discoverIE Group stock opened at GBX 724 ($9.08) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £693.95 million, a P/E ratio of 3,147.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.83. discoverIE Group has a 12 month low of GBX 586 ($7.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 958 ($12.01). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 751.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 710.85.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a GBX 3.75 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. discoverIE Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,217.39%.

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls; and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.

