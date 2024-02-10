discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Receives “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DSCV. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on discoverIE Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 925 ($11.60) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($12.91) price target on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a GBX 3.75 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. discoverIE Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,217.39%.
About discoverIE Group
discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls; and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.
