DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 666,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,783 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.33% of DocuSign worth $27,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOCU. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,727 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after buying an additional 2,917,683 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in DocuSign by 256.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,384,000 after buying an additional 1,831,001 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,841,000. Finally, Newlands Management Operations LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 4,122,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,629,000 after buying an additional 1,732,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $51.18 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.39.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $700.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $97,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,662.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $834,047.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $97,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,662.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,292 shares of company stock valued at $8,339,988 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

