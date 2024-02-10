Dolby Laboratories, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the electronics maker on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th.

Dolby Laboratories has increased its dividend by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Dolby Laboratories has a dividend payout ratio of 42.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dolby Laboratories to earn $2.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.8%.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE:DLB opened at $80.58 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $75.87 and a one year high of $91.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $290.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.39 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLB. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLB

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 8,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total transaction of $763,298.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,365.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $754,095.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,721 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,540.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 8,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total transaction of $763,298.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,365.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,096 shares of company stock valued at $6,956,524 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dolby Laboratories

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 57.4% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 84.6% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dolby Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.