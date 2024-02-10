Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Raised to Buy at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Gordon Haskett currently has $160.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DLTR. BNP Paribas began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dollar Tree from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dollar Tree from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $149.44.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

DLTR stock opened at $139.50 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $102.77 and a twelve month high of $161.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.84. The firm has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle acquired 738,862 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 111.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

