DoorDash’s (DASH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $133.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DASH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on DoorDash from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DoorDash from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Roth Mkm increased their target price on DoorDash from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on DoorDash from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.33.

NYSE:DASH opened at $119.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of -44.35 and a beta of 1.72. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $51.50 and a twelve month high of $119.79.

In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.56, for a total value of $8,608,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,089,485.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.56, for a total transaction of $8,608,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,089,485.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $367,115.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,812,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 571,200 shares of company stock worth $56,958,959. 9.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in DoorDash by 123.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DoorDash by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in DoorDash by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in DoorDash by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in DoorDash by 305.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

