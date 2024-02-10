Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) CEO Sells $849,344.98 in Stock

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 27,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $849,344.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,323,180.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Up 2.4 %

Dream Finders Homes stock opened at $32.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.94. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 48.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,624,000 after acquiring an additional 500,887 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the second quarter worth about $11,896,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $13,324,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 4.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,040,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,036,000 after buying an additional 279,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 512.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 288,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after buying an additional 241,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush raised their target price on Dream Finders Homes from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

