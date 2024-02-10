DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stock Position Trimmed by Homestead Advisers Corp

Homestead Advisers Corp trimmed its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 829,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 149,104 shares during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours makes up approximately 1.7% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Homestead Advisers Corp owned approximately 0.19% of DuPont de Nemours worth $61,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 14,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.11.

DD stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.68. 3,288,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,772,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.14. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $78.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.37.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 154.84%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

