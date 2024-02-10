Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Position Trimmed by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 154,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $7,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Dynatrace by 26.0% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 433,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,280,000 after buying an additional 89,540 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 139,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 19,236 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 9.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 139,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 12,009 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 175,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on DT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,371,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,076,807.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $257,580.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 996,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,461,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,371,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,076,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,896 shares of company stock worth $5,207,653 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of DT opened at $53.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 81.52, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.93. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $61.41.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.