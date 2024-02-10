e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $178.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $162.58.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $174.61 on Wednesday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $67.59 and a 52 week high of $175.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 77.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.54.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total value of $3,226,920.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,032.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total transaction of $3,226,920.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,032.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total transaction of $30,506.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,880,687.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,092 shares of company stock worth $10,082,191 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,247,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,095,000 after acquiring an additional 36,208 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,262,000 after purchasing an additional 504,690 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 235.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,414,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,585 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 34.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,930,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,510,000 after acquiring an additional 493,988 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,545,000 after acquiring an additional 47,142 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

