Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $96.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on EMN. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.67.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of EMN opened at $82.34 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $68.89 and a 12 month high of $91.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMN. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,546,000 after buying an additional 28,338 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Further Reading

