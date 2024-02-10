Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV)

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0801 per share on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $10.46.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the second quarter worth $103,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $110,000.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

