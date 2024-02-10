Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:TEAF)

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.
Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years.
Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TEAF opened at $11.24 on Friday. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.94.
Institutional Trading of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund
Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Company Profile
Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.