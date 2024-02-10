Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:TEAF)

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund alerts:

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEAF opened at $11.24 on Friday. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.94.

Institutional Trading of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEAF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 23.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 307,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after buying an additional 58,405 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 675.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 52,532 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 237.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 36,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

(Get Free Report)

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.