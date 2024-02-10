Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (TEAF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on April 30th

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.
Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years.
Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Stock Performance
TEAF opened at $11.24 on Friday. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $13.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.94.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Company Profile
Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.