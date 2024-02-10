Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (TEAF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on April 30th

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund alerts:

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Stock Performance

TEAF opened at $11.24 on Friday. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $13.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 13.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 237.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 36,765 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 2.9% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 43,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 17.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund in the second quarter valued at $237,000.

(Get Free Report)

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.