Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.65 to $2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.74. The company issued revenue guidance of +1 to +3% yr/yr or $2.274 billion to $2.319 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.30 billion. Edgewell Personal Care also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.650-2.850 EPS.

Edgewell Personal Care Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $39.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.84. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.13.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $488.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is 29.41%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised Edgewell Personal Care from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,216,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,950,000 after purchasing an additional 153,278 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter worth about $215,269,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,725,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,940,000 after purchasing an additional 93,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,040,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,739,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,427,000 after acquiring an additional 13,011 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

