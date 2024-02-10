Electroneum (ETN) Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $41.85 million and approximately $813,064.59 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005759 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000046 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,965,201,125 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

