Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA) vs. Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) Head to Head Analysis

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) and Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.6% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Electrovaya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -17.43% -16.39% -13.57% Electrovaya -6.60% -50.02% -8.98%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 2 1 0 2.33 Electrovaya 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Byrna Technologies and Electrovaya, as reported by MarketBeat.

Byrna Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $7.63, suggesting a potential downside of 22.51%. Electrovaya has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 206.60%. Given Electrovaya’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Electrovaya is more favorable than Byrna Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Electrovaya’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $48.04 million 4.50 -$7.89 million ($0.35) -28.11 Electrovaya $44.06 million 3.26 -$1.48 million N/A N/A

Electrovaya has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Byrna Technologies.

Summary

Electrovaya beats Byrna Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies Inc., a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. It offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds. The company provides self-defense aerosol products under the Byran Bad Guy Repellent brand; and accessories and related safety products, which includes carbon dioxide canisters, sighting systems, and holster under the Byran Banshee and Byran Shield brand, as well as Byrna-branded apparel. In addition, it offers the products to consumer market through Byrna e-commerce store and Amazon storefront, and network of local, regional and national outdoor and sporting goods stores, either directly or through distributors; and professional security market through Train the Trainer program and de-escalation methods. Further, the company operates in the United States, South Africa, Europe, South America, Asia, and Canada. Byrna Technologies Inc. was formerly known as Security Devices International, Inc. and changed its name to Byrna Technologies Inc. in March 2020. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

About Electrovaya

Electrovaya Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties. The company was formerly known as Electrofuel Inc. and changed its name to Electrovaya Inc. in March 2002. Electrovaya Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

