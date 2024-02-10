Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Director Ramiro G. Peru Sells 753 Shares of Stock

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $506.07 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $506.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $478.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $464.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 23.52%.

ELV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $564.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevance Health

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

