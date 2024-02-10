Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.07 and last traded at $17.07. 10,681 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 61,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EDN. TheStreet upgraded Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $801.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.98.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $452.01 million for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 10.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 271,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 155,145 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 108,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 33,510 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 53,583 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,000.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.