Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.770-4.060 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.2 billion-$5.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.2 billion. Encompass Health also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.77-$4.06 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on EHC. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.89.

Shares of EHC opened at $72.93 on Friday. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $76.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.50.

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $710,918.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,371,813.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the third quarter valued at $244,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

