Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Hits New 1-Year High at $236.37

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $236.37 and last traded at $235.93, with a volume of 91199 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $230.21.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.15.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 231.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

