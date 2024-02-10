Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) CTO Sells $16,647.02 in Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $16,647.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 141,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,917.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Farshad Ghasripoor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 30th, Farshad Ghasripoor sold 891 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $14,175.81.

Energy Recovery Stock Up 1.8 %

Energy Recovery stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.69. The firm has a market cap of $880.02 million, a P/E ratio of 57.67 and a beta of 1.29. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.04 and a twelve month high of $30.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Recovery

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 79.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the third quarter worth $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the third quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the second quarter worth $46,000. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on Energy Recovery from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

