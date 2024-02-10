Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) CTO Sells $16,647.02 in Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $16,647.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 141,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,917.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Farshad Ghasripoor also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 30th, Farshad Ghasripoor sold 891 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $14,175.81.
Energy Recovery Stock Up 1.8 %
Energy Recovery stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.69. The firm has a market cap of $880.02 million, a P/E ratio of 57.67 and a beta of 1.29. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.04 and a twelve month high of $30.76.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Recovery
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on Energy Recovery from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Energy Recovery
About Energy Recovery
Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Energy Recovery
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.