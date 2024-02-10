Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Stock Price Up 7%

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) was up 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.46 and last traded at $10.40. Approximately 2,143,663 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 3,875,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENVX. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Enovix in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Get Enovix alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENVX

Enovix Trading Up 10.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 8.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.70.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. Enovix had a negative net margin of 12,188.42% and a negative return on equity of 64.06%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. Research analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enovix by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,415,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,508 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Enovix by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,635,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,057 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Enovix by 188.0% during the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,698,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,834 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,622,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,319,000 after buying an additional 473,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,622,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,914,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enovix

(Get Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.