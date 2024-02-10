Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given New $110.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ENPH. StockNews.com raised shares of Enphase Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enphase Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $158.23.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of ENPH opened at $122.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $73.49 and a 1-year high of $231.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at $114,773,913.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth about $443,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 326.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 160,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,857,000 after buying an additional 122,735 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 141,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,013,000 after buying an additional 10,729 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 164.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,751,000 after buying an additional 221,281 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 25,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.