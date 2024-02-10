Entain (LON:ENT) Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Entain (LON:ENT – Free Report) to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has GBX 1,070 ($13.41) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 1,120 ($14.04).

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Entain to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 1,450 ($18.18) to GBX 820 ($10.28) in a report on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,335 ($16.74) target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Entain from GBX 1,650 ($20.68) to GBX 1,510 ($18.93) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,408.71 ($17.66).

Shares of Entain stock opened at GBX 1,010.50 ($12.67) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.56. Entain has a twelve month low of GBX 763.60 ($9.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,516.50 ($19.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1,217.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 945.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,017.93.

In related news, insider J M. Barry Gibson purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 809 ($10.14) per share, with a total value of £72,810 ($91,274.92). Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

