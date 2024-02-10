Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden reduced its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Entergy were worth $5,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,762,741,000 after buying an additional 650,775 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,680,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,721,511,000 after buying an additional 256,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Entergy by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,739,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,240,443,000 after buying an additional 382,751 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Entergy by 11.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,664,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,556,000 after buying an additional 497,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,439,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,098,000 after buying an additional 257,697 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Performance

ETR stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.95. 948,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,647. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $87.10 and a twelve month high of $111.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

ETR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Entergy

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.