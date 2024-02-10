Environmental Waste International (CVE:EWS) Stock Price Down 33.3%

Environmental Waste International Inc. (CVE:EWS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 33.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 404,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 829% from the average session volume of 43,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Environmental Waste International Stock Down 33.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02.

About Environmental Waste International

(Get Free Report)

Environmental Waste International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, sells, and maintains systems based on the patented Reverse Polymerization process, Microwave Delivery System, and Hybrid Microwave Process in Canada and the United States. The company provides systems for feed tire reduction, biological wastewater sterilization, shipboard food waste sterilization/dehydration, and batch-based infectious medical waste sterilization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Environmental Waste International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Environmental Waste International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.