ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,096 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,314 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in ePlus were worth $9,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in ePlus in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in ePlus in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in ePlus by 862.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ePlus by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ePlus by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $32,196.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,637.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of ePlus stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.47. 196,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,280. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. ePlus inc. has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $81.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.59.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). ePlus had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $587.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLUS. Sidoti downgraded ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on ePlus from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

ePlus Profile

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

