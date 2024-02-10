ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Trading Up 8%

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) was up 8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $73.71 and last traded at $73.54. Approximately 129,981 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 180,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ePlus from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti lowered ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Get ePlus alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PLUS

ePlus Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $587.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.00 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ePlus

In related news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $32,196.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,637.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in ePlus during the third quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ePlus during the third quarter worth $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ePlus during the third quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in ePlus during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ePlus during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ePlus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.