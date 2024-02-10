Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 704,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 83,060 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $41,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQR. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 229.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 207.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $1,454,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,346.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $1,454,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,346.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $97,405.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,479.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,688 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,818. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

EQR stock opened at $58.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.84. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.36.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.07 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 29.07%. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.45%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

