ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

ESCO Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 6.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

ESCO Technologies stock opened at $97.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.54. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.16. ESCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $85.50 and a 1-year high of $118.60.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $218.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.44 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 9.60%. ESCO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Sidoti lowered ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $21,093,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $196,292,000 after acquiring an additional 122,558 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,747,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $187,838,000 after acquiring an additional 91,085 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,569,000 after acquiring an additional 45,985 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 448,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,343,000 after purchasing an additional 37,788 shares during the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

