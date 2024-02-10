ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $218.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.44 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

ESCO Technologies Stock Down 5.9 %

NYSE:ESE opened at $97.68 on Friday. ESCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $85.50 and a 1-year high of $118.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.35 and a 200 day moving average of $104.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

Institutional Trading of ESCO Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 16,867 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 14.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 12.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESE. Sidoti lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESCO Technologies

About ESCO Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.