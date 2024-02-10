ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $218.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.44 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.
ESCO Technologies Stock Down 5.9 %
NYSE:ESE opened at $97.68 on Friday. ESCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $85.50 and a 1-year high of $118.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.35 and a 200 day moving average of $104.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.26.
ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESE. Sidoti lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.
ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.
